BIG STONE GAP — The COVID-19 pandemic has put nurses across the U.S. in harm’s way, and nursing students face similar challenges while trying to earn a nursing degree.
Deb Clarkston, coordinator of the nursing studies program at Mountain Empire Community College, said the pandemic has not affected enrollment in the program’s various degree tracks.
“We expected some decline with the pandemic, but that wasn’t the case,” Clarkston said while visiting a lab class just before Thanksgiving. The patient care dummies outnumbered the students in assistant nursing professor Amanda Davis’ class, as the number of lab sessions has been expanded this semester to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions for student and instructor safety.
While an important part of nursing classes is the clinical experience students are required to perform in area hospitals and clinics, Clarkston said that has seen new limits as partner institutions like Ballad Health are keeping students from treating patients in isolation settings.
MECC nursing students arrive at their assigned hospital or clinical settings with their own face shields and face masks and receive personal protective equipment as needed from their host site, Clarkston explained.
“Most of the spread we’ve seen seems to be community-based,” Clarkston said of students’ potential exposure to COVID-19.
Clinical exposure has been minimal compared to what students in the program face outside of class, including going to the store or taking care of family members.
Some students also work in health care while studying at MECC, Clarkston said, but hospitals, long-term-care facilities and clinics where they work follow COVID-19 protocols and make that a minimal issue.
“Students face a double burden when they are parents,” Clarkston said. “Many depend on their parents for child care while they’re in class or in clinicals, and they have to worry about their health too. As parents, they also have to study while helping their own children study or do classes online.”
Where students work in other fields while earning their nursing degree, Clarkston said some students have lost jobs as businesses have been forced to lay off employees or shut down during the pandemic. In cases where they have been able to continue working, she added, they often face increased job loads from lower staffing.
MECC’s move to online classes in many of its programs has also reduced student contact with their peers.
“Our students really miss being on campus,” Clarkston said. “Because of social distancing, there’s no studying together. The number of people in each lab has dropped down.”
When students are exposed to COVID-19-infected persons, that adds another challenge for them, Clarkston said.
“It hurts our students if they have to quarantine,” Clarkston said. “If you’re a first-year student and have to miss two weeks of lab time, that’s a lot of work to have to make up.”
Even when some students have to pull out of classes, Clarkston said she does not see that as withdrawing from the nursing program.
“I prefer to see it as stepping out temporarily,” Clarkston said. “It’s been a challenging semester for all of our students, and I’m proud of them for deciding to enter this field at a time like this.”