KINGSPORT — Will Kingsport City Schools implement a mask mandate in the public school system? That remains to be seen until at least Tuesday night or possibly midday Friday.
Meanwhile, a possible move in that direction could be coming in Sullivan County on Thursday, although that is not the explicit purpose of a called meeting there.
However, what appears to be all but certain is that no public comment on mask mandates or other COVID-19 matters, including the COVID dashboard, will be allowed at the Tuesday Kingsport Board of Education work session starting at 6 p.m. in the Administrative Support Center.
WHY NO PUBLIC COMMENT?
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said no public comment session is on the work session agenda, and KCS work sessions as a rule don’t have public comment.
At least two people who wanted to comment on COVID protocols at a recent voting school board meeting were not allowed to do so. Neither they or anybody else submitted a request to speak in writing five days before the meeting. That is required to comment on non-agenda items at board meetings, while commenting on agenda items is allowed without prior approval.
The school board has empowered Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse to change COVID protocols without a board vote, which the system announced after presenting the protocols to the board at its last work session. The protocols were changed again last week without a meeting or work session but, BOE President Jim Welch said, after school board members got to look at the changes.
True said the health and safety protocol changes last week include adding one-way walking traffic inside schools when possible; recommending masking for vaccinated people, not just unvaccinated ones, inside schools; discontinuing school assemblies unless social distancing is used; having staff self screen; having parents check students for COVID symptoms before sending them to schools; and self-screening of school visitors.
The school system still encourages people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. A vaccine mandate is not allowed by Tennessee law.
WHAT’S ON THE TABLE?
True and BOE President Jim Welch said they didn’t know what the pleasure of the board or preference of the superintendent would be for further protocol changes.
“I’ve got on the window Friday at noon,” Welch said of a possible called meeting that would satisfy meeting notice requirements. “If the board wishes to vote about a mask mandate or any other part of the protocol, we’ll do a special called meeting.”
Johnson City and Washington County schools have enacted a mask mandate, although following Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order they allow parents to opt their children out of mask wearing.
Sullivan County Schools board is having a non-voting work session Thursday at 4:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. called meeting to address COVID-19 health protocols.
Sullivan County BOE Chairman Randall Jones said the purpose of the called meeting is to adopt a procedure of what to do “if we don’t have enough staff to cover classes” during the year because of COVID-19. “We’ve got to clarify that procedure,” he said of giving Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski guidance under current Tennessee Department of Educations rules.
“It’s (a mask mandate) not the reason for the meeting,” Rafalowski said, although she said any of the seven board members could make a motion during the called meeting.
Sullivan’s board does not allow public comment at work sessions but does at meetings, with the notice for the meeting saying that comments would be limited to “Additional Operational Procedures as it pertains to the Health and Wellness of Staff and Students 2021-2022.”
“I’m sure the masks will come up,” Jones said.
WILL OPT OUT BE CHALLENGED?
Back in Kingsport, Welch said some school systems may challenge Lee’s order in court but that he as a school board member believes that is the limit to what the board could do: implement a mask mandate with parental opt out.
“We can’t make our own (law or executive order),” Welch said. “We are not a legislative body.”
That being said, Welch said the opt-out clause takes away much of the effectiveness of having a mask mandate.
“In my opinion, that makes a mask mandate about as effective as a non-smoking section in a restaurant,” Welch said.
The last mask mandate in the school system started as part of a countywide mask mandate from Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable as allowed in a past executive order by Lee. Mask mandates ended countywide starting May 1, with the 2020-21 school year in the city and May 5 in the county school system.
Welch said he’s heard from parents and the public supporting and opposing all sorts of things.
“Nobody has asked us to close school,” Welch said. “There are people who want a virtual option.”
Also on Tuesday’s Kingsport board agenda is a report on standardized testing that shows learning loss from the virtual schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rafalowski said the county board will get a report on learning loss later.