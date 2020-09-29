BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s face mask order, which would have expired at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, is extended through October.
Mayor Richard Venable, along with Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, issued the extension Tuesday afternoon.
According to the order issued by Venable and May:
• Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 12, all businesses, organizations, or venues open to usage by members of the public in Sullivan County shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside their premises in areas accessible by the public. NOTE: Cloth face coverings or masks should NOT be worn by children under 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• Places of worship are exempt from the requirements of this Order, pursuant to Governor Lee’s Executive Orders No. 38 and 50.
• This Order does not require businesses, organizations, or venues to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.
• Use of face coverings or masks shall not be required by members of the public while seated for the purpose of dining in any restaurant or business that provides food and/or drink for on premises consumption or other business as defined by The Tennessee Pledge.
• Sullivan County continues to be governed in all other aspects by the executive orders issued by Gov. Lee.
• This order shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2020, unless otherwise modified or withdrawn by future orders or by the State of Tennessee.