Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable extended the county's mask order through November on Friday, as Sullivan County had the most new cases in the region (119), the highest total cases in the region (4,100), and the most active cases in the region (870).
Ten new COVID-19 deaths and 379 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee. Five of the new deaths were reported in Washington County. Two were reported in Sullivan County. Counties with one new death reported were: Hawkins, Johnson, and Greene.
Statewide, 78 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,608 new COVID-19 infections brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,341 deaths (3,156 confirmed as COVID-19 and 185 probable) and 259,488 cases (244,886 confirmed as COVID-19 and 14,602 probable). Of the 259,488 cases, 229,669 (89%) were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The 10 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee brought the eight-county region's pandemic death toll to 246. The 379 new cases brought the area's total cases to 14,735 (including confirmed, probable, and inactive/recovered cases).
Washington County had 110 new cases (3,877 total), and the five new deaths brought its total deaths to 58, the highest in the region.
Numbers for the region's other six counties:
Carter County: 55 new cases, 1,721 total cases, 36 deaths, and 275 active cases.
Greene County: 51 new cases, 1,927 total cases, 55 deaths, and 371 active cases.
Johnson County: 19 new cases, 1,211 total cases, eight deaths, and 111 active cases.
Hawkins County: 14 new cases, 1,286 total cases, 29 deaths, and 170 active cases.
Unicoi County: nine new cases, 486 total cases, five deaths, and 119 active cases.
Hancock County: two new cases, 127 total cases, three deaths, and 10 active cases.
New case numbers were based on 24,149 new test results statewide, compared to the day before, with a positive rate of 10.58%.
Over the last seven days, the average positive rate for tests in Sullivan County was 17.1%.
The 78 new COVID-19 deaths, statewide, as reported by age group: 31 in the 81-plus group; 29 in the 71-80 group; nine in the 61-70 group; seven in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the zero-10 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 30, 2020.