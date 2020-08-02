By HOLLY VIERS
KINGSPORT — New Vision Youth is partnering with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition to encourage local businesses to become smoke-free.
In March, the coalition received a grant from the Truth Initiative to engage youth to educate local businesses about the importance of smoke-free air and to encourage voluntary adoption of smoke-free policies.
From there, the coalition enlisted the help of New Vision Youth members — led by Johnnie Mae Swagerty — to spread the message to Sullivan County businesses. So far, the group has gotten 10 commitments from businesses and churches, and it isn’t stopping there.
“Having smoke-free policies and creating barriers for folks really helps to decrease the prevalence of smoking,” said Melony Ison, prevention coordinator for the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. “We still have anywhere between a 20-22% smoking rate with adults here in Sullivan County, and with the vaping, with the students, they’re probably around 17%. The national average is around 9% for adults, so we’re really way high in our smoking prevalence.”
What does the pledge involve?
Businesses or churches that sign the pledge signify that they will not permit smoking or vaping on their properties. Ison said a sample pledge was created for business owners or church leaders to sign, but the wording can be altered to suit each individual organization.
Those who sign a pledge will receive free signage to display in their windows, designating the property as smoke-free. Participating organizations will also be advertised on a billboard at a later date, Ison added.
The most recent business to make the commitment was Salon 211 in Kingsport. Twelve-year-old Ezra Howard-Smith, a New Vision Youth member, was on hand to help present the pledge and the smoke-free signage.
“A lot of people are addicted to smoking and different types of stuff like that,” Howard-Smith said, “and I think it’s just a good cause to give them the message about how to move back from it and calm their addiction down.”
Why should businesses sign a pledge?
While smoking causes health problems any time, Ison said the risks are even greater in the age of COVID-19, as smokers have a higher risk of complications if they contract the virus. She added that policies like these can help businesses keep a healthy workforce for years to come.
“We want to continue to have private businesses adopt smoke-free policies for their workplaces to encourage their workforce to be healthier,” Ison said, “because the healthier they are, the more productive they can be, the cheaper our health insurance rates are. It not only is good for them, but it’s good for economic policies, too.”
College student Keyonna Benson, a New Vision Youth member and mentor, added that New Vision Youth plans to continue this project through the rest of the year and possibly beyond, along with other tobacco prevention projects.
“I feel like it’s a blessing every time that we get a business to actually sign on with us and agree that they would like to keep their business tobacco-free,” Benson said. “We’re a small community, and we all love each other. We all try to lean on each other, so any way possible that we can help each other and help each other’s health, I think it’s a plus.”