The Virginia Department of Health’s LENOWISCO Health District will partner with Dollar General stores in Lee, Wise and Scott counties to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots starting this weekend.
The schedule of Saturday events includes:
• Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m.: Dryden Dollar General, 138 Harless Drive.
• Feb. 5, 1-4 p.m.: Dungannon Dollar General, 1018 3rd Ave.
• Feb. 12, 1-4 p.m.: Big Stone Gap Dollar General, 304 E. 5th Ave.
• Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.: Weber City Dollar General, 2000 U.S. Route 23.
• Feb. 25, 2-6 p.m.: Nickelsville Dollar General, 12029 Nickelsville Highway.
Each clinic will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older.
Any 5 to 11-year-old vaccine recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 28 days after the second dose. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be given to anyone 12 and older at least five months after their second mRNA — Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna — COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are not required but pre- registration can be done by searching for the closest vaccine clinic at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ .
To pre-register for any of the mobile clinic sites, or for more information, please contact your local health department:
• Wise/Norton County: (276) 328-8000
• Lee County: (276) 346-2011
• Scott County: (276) 386-1312
Anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, the Virginia Department of Health urges you to consult with your doctor or health care provider in making the best decision for your own situation.
Persons coming for their second, third or booster dose should bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received in previous doses.