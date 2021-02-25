PENNINGTON GAP — In October 2019, Ballad Health officials had submitted federal and Virginia applications to designate Lee County Community Hospital as a needed critical care facility so it could reopen in the fall of 2020.
COVID-19 then put the project on hold for most of last year as Ballad found itself combating the public health and fiscal impacts of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, hospital interim Administrator Mitch Kennedy and Ballad Northwest Market President Lindy White joined Lee County Hospital Authority commissioners Howard Elliott and Diana Pope to show that the facility is well on its way to a summer reopening and restoration of a county asset closed since 2013.
“All licensing and approvals are on track,” White said as Kennedy led the group and other Ballad staff on a walkthrough of the building’s internal overhaul. “It’s a long list, but we’ve done it all before.”
When a partnership with a healthcare company fell apart in 2018, the Hospital Authority partnered with Ballad and gathered support from the region’s state and Congressional legislative delegations to gain designation as a critical care hospital to help make its reopening possible.
While the two-story structure will see only one floor used when it reopens in July or August, White said the overall redesign of the interior allows for growth.
Kennedy showed the core of the project: a 10-bed inpatient unit with rooms enlarged from the original size.
“Codes had changed since the hospital was built, so we just gutted it and started over,” Kennedy said.
Work on a rebuilt emergency room is progressing, Kennedy said, and the ER will feature another 10 beds for examining rooms and improved visibility for nurses and staff to monitor patients.
The new layout also features a radiology department with CT, ultrasound and X-ray capability, Kennedy said. Lab facilities are also included, and a telemedicine facility will offer patients access to specialist diagnostic care. While an operating room is not part of the project, the hospital will coordinate with Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap and Ballad facilities in the Tri-Cities when surgical care is needed.
The hospital will also be integrated into Ballad’s computer network, so records and charts will be available when a patient is transferred to another Ballad facility or treated by a Ballad network provider.
Because the hospital is a critical care facility, White said, inpatients will normally stay no more than 96 hours before discharge or transfer to another Ballad location that can provide additional specialist or longer-term medical care.
White said that the Ballad Urgent Care operation opened in another part of the hospital building will be phased out as the hospital and its emergency room open in the summer. She said that any need for an urgent care facility in the county will be assessed.
Kennedy said the new Lee County hospital will allow Ballad staff to determine the best available care options for patients.
“It’s a seamless transition for our patients,” Kennedy said.
Elliott and Pope agreed that the project will restore a needed asset to Lee County.
“We’re seeing some optimism again,” Pope said of the project’s restart after last spring’s delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The authority thought it was a big commitment for Ballad,” Elliott said. “They didn’t back off from what they told us. That tells a lot about Ballad’s plans.”