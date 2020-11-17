Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case rate rose again, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while a long-term care facility in Lee County is still grappling with an outbreak that has continued since July.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 2,125 new cases and 29 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 206,762 cases and 3,835 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 43 cases and four deaths for totals of 2,505 and 40 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County had 20 cases and three deaths for totals of 1,048 and 17 deaths. Scott County tallied 12 cases and one death for 639 and 12 deaths. Lee County added 10 cases for 754 and 11 deaths, while Norton added a case for 64 and no deaths.
According to VDH’s website for outbreaks in nursing homes, assisted living and multi-care facilities, only two facilities have been classified as facing outbreaks during the pandemic.
Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Pennington Gap was classified as of Monday as having an outbreak in progress since July 4, with 129 cases and fewer than five deaths reported since that date. Nova Health and Rehabilitation in Weber City was reported as having an outbreak pending closure that started on Sept 11. Fewer than five cases and fewer than five deaths have been reported during that outbreak.
According to the VDH, an outbreak is considered in progress until 28 days — two COVID-19 incubation periods — have passed without the onset of new cases. When 28 days have passed without a new documented case, the outbreak is considered pending closure but has not yet been confirmed closed in the Virginia Outbreak Surveillance System.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 3,208,319 of 8.63 million residents, or 37.18%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,963,157 people have been tested to date, or 34.34%. In the LENOWISCO district, 22,088 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 25.54%.
testing rates by locality
• Lee County, 6,915 of 23,423, or 29.52%
• Norton, 2,091 of 3,981, or 52.52%
• Wise County, 8,302 of 37,383, or 22.21%
• Scott County, 4,780 of 21,566, or 22.16%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections. Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases but added one case for one active staff case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 15% to 15.9%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 7.3% to 7.4%
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 57-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 38-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Scott County Schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County schools were ranked higher-risk, and Lee County and Norton City schools ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.