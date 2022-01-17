KINGSPORT — The recent COVID-19 surge may have caught up to at least one local public secondary school system, while snow and cold weather have caused the closing of others.
Kingsport City Schools will be closed Tuesday because of illness and staffing issues, while Sullivan County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for weather.
And neighboring Hawkins County Schools will be closed Tuesday because of weather conditions, while Bristol Tennessee Schools will be on a two-hour delay for the same reason, according to those systems' websites.
The Kingsport moves and reasons for them mirror what school systems across the nation have done in recent weeks as the COVID-19 omicron variant surges. Flu and other viruses also are present, causing shortages of adult staff and substitutes.
Kingsport City Schools announced its closure at 4 p.m. on Monday. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Dr. Andy True said the closure was "due to staffing and illness" and "looking holistically at our staffing situation."
"I would be premature to speak beyond tomorrow," True said Monday afternoon, a day all local Tennessee schools were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.
"We're looking at staffing numbers kind of holistically," True said. "It's a variety of illnesses."
As for Sullivan County, the region's largest school system by population, Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said: "School closures are weather related. There is more snow in the (Sullivan) East area. Hopefully, the weather will improve and this will allow us to get the parking lots."
Last week, officials of Kingsport, Sullivan, Hawkins and Rogersville City School indicated they were not to the point of closing because of COVID staff and student absences. Rogersville City was previously scheduled to be out Tuesday.
"There will be no school on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 due to Parent/Teacher Conferences. Conferences will be held via Zoom," the RCS website stated.
