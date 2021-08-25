KINGSPORT — Those hoping for an up or down school board consensus on a COVID-19 mask mandate for Kingsport City Schools on Tuesday night, or hoping for a vote on the matter Friday, were disappointed.
In addition, some who didn’t get to address the work session because no public comment was allowed were chastised by the board president and a member for making noise during the work session.
A few left laughing at the proceedings.
The KCS Board of Education also learned that the school system is seeking guidance on whether a federal mandate for masks on buses trumps an executive order from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee making masks in school optional.
The current school system policy recommends that students and adults wear masks in the schools (and school facilities, including the Administration Support Center where the meeting was held) but requires masks on buses.
The latter complies with the federal mandate that has been extended until next year for mass transit such as buses, planes, subways and trains. Neighboring Washington County and Johnson City school systems have implemented mandatory masks but are honoring Lee’s executive order.
Board Vice President Julie Byers said keeping up with who opted out and who didn’t would be onerous on teachers.
Member Brandon Fletcher, who during the meeting said his daughter tested positive for COVID, said he’d like the option for teachers standing at least six feet away from students, especially in kindergarten through second grade, to be allowed to remove masks for things like teaching diction and pronunciation.
“I don’t want to require them (teachers) to be the mask police,” member Melissa Woods said.
Member Todd Golden, who complained about a noisy audience, was the only board member not wearing a mask but said he believes a mask mandate might help mitigate the virus and could encourage people to take the vaccine.
More than 60 people attended the work session, many wearing signs on their shirts saying they had a child or grandchild who caught COVID in a Kingsport public school.
A much smaller group had signs indicating opposition to a mask mandate and for parental choice.
A Kingsport police officer also attended in uniform.
CONSENSUS?
So what consensus came out of the non-voting meeting on mask mandates in particular and COVID-19 protocols in general?
Board members said Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse has the authority to implement temporary health and safety protocols, such as a mask mandate surgically targeted to a specific school or small number of schools, maybe not more than three, for a limited time, maybe a week or so. Details may be forthcoming.
“I operate at the pleasure of the board,” Moorhouse said.
The most certain thing, aside from the system seeking legal guidance on the Lee’s mask executive order that drew audible disdain from some in the audience, is that there will be no special called meeting at noon Friday to vote on any COVID or other health and safety protocols. Board President Jim Welch had set that day and time aside if a called board meeting was to be held.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True went over modified health and safety protocols the school system released last week, as recounted in a Tuesday Kingsport Times News article.
One thing not pointed out in that summary, however, is that sometime after Labor Day the plan is for KCS to offer COVID-19 tests in school clinics.
CONTACT TRACING 101?
On a related matter, Woods said the public and parents have mistaken information that the school system is standing in the way of contract tracing by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. She also said parents of a child in a class with a positive case should be notified even if not part of contract tracing.
However, City Attorney Mike Billingsley said that would violate privacy given to students by federal education law.
The only exception would be if parents signed a paper form allowing the notification without directly identifying the positive student. He said parents should be vigilant about COVID symptoms daily.
Moorhouse said the Kingsport, Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee, school systems are in the process of providing rosters to the SCRHD showing which students are in classes and maybe even seating charts to help with contact tracing.
Woods and Moorhouse said the health officials never asked for that information, but Moorhouse said they will get it nonetheless and Woods said health officials indicated it will help them do contract tracing, which this school year moved back to the health department instead of the schools.
In addition, board members indicated they wanted future proposed protocol changes to go through the School Health Advisory Committee, which includes Fletcher, KCS Nursing Supervisor Vicki Johnstone and three doctors.