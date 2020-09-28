KINGSPORT — When Chandler Woods was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis at 14, he didn’t know much about the disease or how it would affect his life.
Now at 21, Woods is using his experience to educate others about rheumatic disease as a patient spokesperson for the American College of Rheumatology’s Simple Tasks Campaign. Throughout September, Woods has been sharing his story and encouraging others to share what it’s like to live with an invisible disease as part of Rheumatic Disease Awareness Month.
“I was honored to join the Simple Task team for Rheumatic Disease Awareness Month,” Woods said, “and one of the things that I emphasize is that I know that … my story is, in many ways, a best-case scenario, because we were thankful to do a lot of things right, but I know that that is not reflected in everybody’s case.”
Path to diagnosis
Woods is a Kingsport native who attended Jefferson Elementary, Ross N. Robinson Middle School and Dobyns-Bennett High School. At the end of his eighth-grade year, he first started having pain in his elbow and then in his wrist.
“I think what characterized it was that it was unique,” Woods said. “It didn’t feel like any kind of muscular injury that I’d had in the past, certainly not a bruise or anything like that. But it was unique, and what made it so hard to kind of pin down is that it was really fleeting. It would be there at one point in the morning and then 30 minutes later, you’d look up and it would be gone, and that’s one of the characteristics of joint pain as a whole is that it can come and go really quickly.”
Woods said it was difficult to describe to others exactly what he was feeling, but after consulting an orthopedic surgeon and his father’s medical knowledge, Woods found himself at a local rheumatologist, where he got the diagnosis.
“This idea that you could have an autoimmune condition, where by no actions of your own you ultimately end up having joint pain and having a disease, it was definitely concerning from that point,” Woods said. “I think we, as a family, didn’t know a ton about it.”
Living with the disease
After his diagnosis, Woods continued receiving treatment in Kingsport, while also being treated by a pediatric rheumatology team at Duke University. He was initially put on a regimen of a couple different medications: methotrexate, a chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drug, and a biologic drug that he still receives in the form of a weekly injection.
“I can essentially take a weekly injection every Monday night and be on that, take some vitamins and supplements and kind of go about my life,” Woods said, “and it’s really incredible to see how innovation in the rheumatology space has progressed over the last 50 years, but even over the last 20 years, because this can be, if not treated, an absolutely crippling condition where you live in constant daily pain.”
Sharing his story
While a senior in high school, Woods made a trip to Capitol Hill for an advocacy weekend, during which he met with legislators to discuss topics important to those in the rheumatology field.
“It was a really incredible experience, not only just from an educational standpoint to get to go up and see in action what you hear about all the time, but to actually get to speak on something that’s personal and important to you was really impactful to me,” Woods said. “I loved it, and I came back the next year … and then I had the pleasure of returning this year. It looked a little different this year — we were virtual — but nonetheless a great experience.”
Woods also shares his story with a broader public audience on SimpleTasks.org, which highlights advocacy efforts and spotlights real stories from patients.
What’s next?
Now a fourth-year student at Georgia Tech University, Woods is on track to graduate in December of next year with a degree in business administration and a minor in public policy.
“Long term, my career aspirations are to work in the public policy space, but particularly in the health care space,” Woods said. “I have seen both the wonders and the shortcomings of our health care system in America, and I am fortunate to have benefitted from it, largely, but I also know, like I’ve said, that that’s not the case for everyone.”
In the future, Woods hopes to help improve the health care system by tackling issues like physician shortages, which he said Kingsport is already starting to address with the recent addition of a pediatric rheumatologist.
“There’s just a lot of work to be done to actually make the outcomes that are possible become realized, and that’s a big leap. That’s a big gap to be able to cover,” Woods said. “We have the resources to kind of start down that pathway, but if we’re willing to advocate the time and the importance to that cause, people’s lives can literally be made better day by day.”