KINGSPORT — If you’re looking for an easy way to get your COVID-19 vaccine, two local organizations have an option for you.
Mafair United Methodist Church in Kingsport has partnered with Mac’s Medicine Mart to hold drive-by vaccination clinics every other Saturday in the church parking lot. Patricia Downs, church volunteer and former parish nurse, said the goal is simple: Get as many vaccines in arms as possible.
“We’re just trying to kind of broaden our scope a little bit,” Downs said, “and make sure that people know that we’re there and that we’re willing to vaccinate them if they want to have that.”
A lasting partnership
This isn’t the first time Mafair has partnered with nearby Mac’s Medicine Mart. Pharmacist Barry Walton of Mac’s said the pharmacy has worked with the church in the past to offer flu vaccination clinics for the community.
Once Walton learned in January that his pharmacy would receive supplies of the vaccine, he reached out to the church to get a new partnership established. Downs said the clinics have allowed Mac’s to vaccinate a larger number of people than could have been accommodated inside the pharmacy.
Going strong
The first vaccination clinic was held in February, Downs said, and 50 people were vaccinated. 180 people were vaccinated at the second clinic two weeks later, and 100 were vaccinated two weeks after that.
Ten church volunteers have worked to organize the clinics and coordinate appointments, while Walton, his wife Keena, and Maggie Holifield of ETSU Family Practice have administered the vaccines. The clinics have exclusively given the Moderna vaccine, Walton said.
Through the clinics alone, Walton said about 800 vaccinations will have been given after this Saturday’s event. Total vaccine numbers, including those given at the pharmacy, equal about 3,000, he added.
“The excitement has been just really contagious, and I can’t say enough about the volunteers,” Walton said. “Some of them had not been vaccinated, so we were able to vaccinate them, as well. So it’s been, I think, a very good thing for our community, especially around that area, and we’re not going to stop. We’re going to try to just vaccinate as many folks as we can.”
How to get your vaccine
The next vaccine clinic will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot. Downs said the clinic will give 135 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, along with first doses. New this Saturday, all attendees will have a chance to win a door prize.
Those who would like to be vaccinated are asked to call the church’s designated vaccination line at (423) 378-9622 and leave a message. From there, the message will be forwarded to the appointment coordinators, who will call back with an appointment time.
“Since the pandemic, I think there have been a lot of people in our church and in our community who want to be a part of the healing process, and I think there’s been a lot of enthusiasm,” Downs said. “I know for myself, it just feels so good to participate in helping our community come through this pandemic and hopefully come out on the other side in better shape than we were this time last year.”