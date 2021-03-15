WISE — A second COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in far Southwest Virginia will be held on Wednesday.
Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Robert Parker said Monday that the appointment-only clinic will provide 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people 18-64 with underlying health conditions, anyone 65 and older and certain essential workers under the state’s priority group 1B. The vaccination site will be released to persons offered appointments from the state’s vaccination pre-registration list.
“We are excited to have this single-dose vaccine in the district to help combat this pandemic,” said acting LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton “We know this means we can more quickly vaccinate those at high risk in our community.”
A mass clinic on March 6 in Abingdon vaccinated more than 1,900 residents from the LENOWISCO, Mount Rogers and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts with first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those age 18 and older. Anyone with specific medical concerns or questions should consult their health care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals who are in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19 should wait until that condition resolves before scheduling an appointment. Persons having received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the past 90 days should wait until the 90-day mark before scheduling an appointment.
Those who have received another vaccine within the past 14 days should wait to schedule an appointment until the 14-day mark.
While LENOWISCO district case trends are declining, Shelton said residents should continue maintaining social distancing, washing hands and wearing face masks to help limit the disease’s spread.
Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine at future events within the LENOWISCO Health District can be done online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by phone at 877-VAX-INVA (1-877-829-4682).