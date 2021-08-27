KINGSPORT — A 10-year-old Jefferson Elementary School fifth-grader, who got and recovered from COVID-19, and her mother want to see changes in the way Kingsport schools handle cases of the virus.
They may get part of their wish, a mask mandate, at a called school board meeting scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Natalie Guillen-Hamer wrote an open letter on Aug. 23 after her ordeal of testing positive for COVID-19 and recovering, and she may appear Friday to give public comment in front of the Kingsport Board of Education.
The board’s 3 p.m. meeting is on a proposal for a districtwide mask mandate for four weeks. Public comment will be limited to 20 minutes pro and 20 minutes con, the school system’s meeting announcement stated Wednesday evening.
During a KCS school board work session on Tuesday, the board did not opt to have a later called meeting to have a systemwide mask mandate, but on Wednesday evening it announced one would be held after all on Friday. BOE President Jim Welch said a board member requested the meeting to consider the proposal, and Welch said a majority of the board agreed.
WHAT DOES NATALIE WANT?
“I think a way adults and the school can protect the kids is by making the class or maybe even the school quarantine when someone has COVID-19 and parents should also make their kids wear masks,” Natalie wrote, in part.
City Attorney Mike Billingsley advised the board the only way all parents of students in a class could be legally told a student in the class tested positive for COVID was by the parent signing a written form allowing that. However, Natalie’s mother said the U.S. Department of Education memo said that parents of the whole class could be notified.
The memo at page 4, item 4, said the answer is “generally” yes on the question. “However, we caution educational agencies or institutions to ensure that in releasing such facts, they do so in a manner that does not disclose other information that, alone or in combination, would allow a reasonable person in the school community to identify the students who are absent due to COVID-19 with reasonable certainty,” the memo states.
Billingsley said federal privacy laws pertaining to education records, albeit on a health issue, without a parental signature would not allow that information to be shared unless the student was notified of exposure through contact tracing by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“I had COVID-19 and it was like hell. It was terrible. I felt so bad that some days I couldn’t even walk, and I don’t want anyone to go through that, but sadly lots of people do, and what the schools does makes more people go through this,” Natalie wrote.
In an interview Wednesday, Natalie again said she believes the school system could go a better job handling COVID.
“Now that so many people don’t want to do it, virtual school is not an option,” said Natalie, who attended virtual school last year in KCS. “They do have an option not to wear a mask.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order requiring school systems to allow parents to opt out of mask mandates.
IS THE LETTER ALL NATALIE’S?
Natalie’s mother, LeAnna Hamer, said she didn’t change the content of the letter but did help her daughter cut it up into sentences instead of one large paragraph.
Hamer lost her sense of taste and smell when she got COVID, but Natalie did not. Hamer said she got the Moderna vaccine, while Natalie hasn’t had a vaccine because one is not yet approved for those younger than 12.
“It is just her,” Hamer said Wednesday of her daughter’s letter, which was written on the day she returned to school — with some hesitation because nothing had changed since she caught COVID.
“The only thing we asked her is what could adults do to protect kids from COVID,” Hamer said. “She is better now. It took awhile. She is back at school.”
VIRUS CAUGHT AT SCHOOL?
Hamer said she is confident Natalie got the virus at school because she kept Natalie “as isolated as I could” with mostly just contact with her family outside school. “It was hard on her,” Hamer said. However, she said, COVID was harder.
“She would just kind of crumple up in pain and say it hurts, it hurts, it hurts,” Hamer said.
School started Aug. 2, and Natalie attended that week. That Friday, a student who happened to be a cousin and sat at Natalie’s table had symptoms. That was Aug. 6. He subsequent- ly tested positive, and Hamer kept Natalie home on Monday, Aug. 9. Natalie showed symptoms the next day. She was tested and got a positive result back that Thursday. Hamer said she knew about the cousin’s sickness and eventual positive test “only because of my sister,” the boy’s mother. “(Otherwise), I wouldn’t have known.”
Hamer said she subsequently tested positive for COVID, as did her sister and her sister’s husband. The sister is Rachel Lawson, who attended the Tuesday non-voting school board work session.
Hamer said Natalie’s brother, a freshman at Dobyns-Bennett, tested negative for COVID-19.
Lawson initially shared Natalie’s letter with the Times News and said another attorney with whom she talked disagreed with Billingsley’s legal assessment.
“She does wear a mask to the school,” Hamer said of Natalie, adding that she removes it only for lunch and outside recess.
Natalie and her family moved to Kingsport recently from Durham, North Carolina, attending virtual school through KCS for about a month in the 2020-21 school year before starting in-person classes Aug. 2. Hamer said the Durham area still has widespread mask wearing.
“She seems like she wants to get something done,” Hamer said of Natalie’s stance on COVID. “I hope they do something soon.”