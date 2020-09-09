The Tennessee Department of Health issued a statement on Tuesday that cited a "low volume" of lab reports being received during the Labor Day holiday weekend with a noticeable drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the department's daily update.
New cases rose by 645 statewide for a pandemic total of 165,754. And 27 new deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,896.
The largest increase in cases by age group was 142 in the 31- to 40-year-old range. The second-largest increase in cases by age group was 109 in the 11- to 20-year-old range.
New tests statewide totaled 6,201 and the positive rate among those was 14.29%.
Northeast Tennessee had a net increase of seven cases, bringing the region's total to 7,230. Carter County and Sullivan County each had one new death, bringing the region's total to 102.
Details from each county:
— Sullivan County was up three cases and one death, to 1,875 (and 27 deaths), with 239 active cases. (The Sullivan County Regional Health Department already had the county's total deaths at 27 before the weekend began and on Friday listed active cases at 655).
— Hawkins County had one new case, for a total of 704 (and 13 deaths), with 49 active cases.
— Washington County had one new case, for a total of 1,863 (and 14 deaths), with 230 active cases.
— Carter County had five new cases and one death, for a total of 1,000 (and 25 deaths), with 104 active cases.
— Unicoi County's total cases dropped by two, to 241 (and one death), with 24 active cases.
— Johnson County's total cases dropped by two to 509 (and one death), with 101 active cases. Updated information from the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed that of 71 new cases reported in Johnson County on Sunday, 67 were among inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex (a state prison located in the county).
— Greene County had one new case, for a total of 938 (and 19 deaths), with 122 active cases.
— Hancock County had no new cases, its total standing at 100 (and two deaths), with four active cases.