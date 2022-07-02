ROGERSVILLE — After suffering from chronic health issues for many years, Andrea Davidson started researching natural remedies and became passionate about helping others.
Davidson, who worked as a musician in Nashville, has struggled with chronic conditions like psoriasis most of her life.
“... I have had doctors tell me that it was hereditary, it was genetic,” Davidson said. “(They said) I would have to be on this medication or that medication, and it had nothing to do with diet, etc.”
Eventually Davidson started looking into natural health alternatives.
“So I was touring, playing music almost every single night in my 20s, getting sicker and sicker and sicker,” Davidson said. “I had to sit under those stage lights with terrible cystic acne, and my mental health was not good. I was just really sick, and I started to do my own research about natural health stuff and started to figure some stuff out and started to get better.”
After working through her own health issues, Davidson became interested in helping others.
“So I’ve kind of always been passionate about empowering people in general, but I realized in my own journey that feeling your own health and vitality, and feeling well, is so important because you’re able to show up more fully for your life,” Davidson said. “If you don’t have your health, you don’t really feel like doing anything. So the more I saw results, the more passionate I got about it, and then the more I look around and see people struggling with chronic stuff, just like oh, you know, I just want help.”
Davidson decided to open B Well Natural Health Store in downtown Rogersville after the closing of Green Boomerang, another natural health store where she worked part-time. Her business officially opened April 4.
Davidson said she wants her store to be a place where people can go to find natural alternatives.
“Medicine doesn’t work for everybody,” Davidson said. “It works for some people, and then it works for some people for a time and stops working. Everybody’s different. I know there’s a lot to explore in the natural world of health and wellness, and I just want there to be an option here.”
B Well sells many different natural products that provide various health benefits. Davidson said people come in for all kinds of reasons.
“Literally, people come in here for brain fog or various types of brain inflammation, which can be Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Davidson said. “People come in here with other kinds of inflammation in the body, arthritis or pain. People have problems with their digestion, which is honestly the foundation of a lot of diseases across the board. So people come in here for [energy- related issues], if they’re feeling fatigued, and they want more energy. If they want to lose weight, a lot of people come in here to try and work on getting their weight balance down.”
Davidson’s store also has a sauna, which she said helps cognitive function, metabolism, the cardiovascular system and other things.
“When I was at the other health store, a lot of people came in and wanted to get better. But they couldn’t exercise, they couldn’t move, and movement is important. So the cool thing about a sauna is it mimics every biomarker of exercise. So people who actually can’t get out and move because something’s happened to them physically and they can’t, then it’s one of the most amazing things you can do in terms of just getting exercise without doing anything.”
The store also offers natural health products for pets.
Davidson’s dog, Luca, also resides in the store to provide customers with added benefits. He was brought to the Hawkins County Humane Society after having been shot.
“Well, they found him on the side of the road with that gunshot wound in his face and him surviving and not just surviving, but he’s still choosing to trust and love people,” Davidson said.
“It’s kind of like he’s the perfect health shop dog because people go through a lot of things in life. So sometimes when we go through things that are painful or scary, we shut down, and when you shut down, you shut yourself off from the world.“...And I think that’s one of the foundations of really being holistically healthy. It’s not just like, ‘What are you eating?’ or ‘Are you exercising?’ But ‘Do you have community? Do you love? Do you engage with people?’
“A lot of these animals that go through what he went through shut down, and he’s just so full of love. Literally, people come in here just to see him. For example, I had a woman today who came in. She was on her lunch break. She’s gone through a lot of stuff, but she said, ‘I just needed 15 minutes of animal therapy.’ She literally came and sat down, and he just laid right next to her, and they played with his little Baby Lamb Chop toy, and he just snuggled up with her. He exudes love.”
Davidson said she wants people with health issues to know her store is a resource that is available to them.
“I just hope people know that if they’re suffering with some kind of sickness, or chronic whatever, and they want things to be different and have the desire to make some changes, literally the whole trajectory of your life can potentially change,” Davidson said. “Please don’t ever feel like you’re stuck where you are if you’re on a bunch of medications and you want to get off of them, or if you’re feeling tired, or if you can’t shake the weight or whatever it is you’re dealing with, like, a lot of times there can be relief. I just want people to know if they ever need a thing in the world, they can come here. Healing can happen, and even just believing that healing can happen is so powerful.”
Davidson also does a podcast about natural health.
For more information about the store or to listen to her podcast, visit bwellhealthstore.com/.