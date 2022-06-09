As the weather is getting warmer and school is out for summer, it is important to remember to stay safe and take care of ourselves as we work and enjoy time outside.
Not only do we run the risk of sunburn and dehydration, but also for longer-lasting effects, such as early skin aging, eye damage, and skin cancers.
While it can be discouraging to think of the negative side effects from being in the sun, there are many simple ways to make sure your time outside is enjoyable and less risky!
Five simple actions to be safe in the sun are:
• Wear preventive, lightweight clothing.
• Wear a hat.
• Wear sunglasses.
• Use sunscreen and reapply it often.
• Stay in the shade when possible.
Hat and loose clothing
Wearing a hat and loose clothing that covers exposed areas helps reduce skin exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, which can lead to early aging and development of skin cancers.
Sunscreen
For areas exposed to the sun, apply sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher, which helps provide an extra layer of protection. Sunglasses, blocking both types of UV rays (UVA and UVB), help protect sensitive eyes and prevent the development of cataracts. Plus, finding shade not only reduces direct sun exposure, but also provides relief from the heat.
Stay hydrated
While you’re out in the heat, drinking plenty of fluids can help prevent dehydration, overheating and headaches. The best fluids to consume are water and non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages, as both caffeine and alcohol can lead to rapid dehydration when combined with hot temperatures.
Avoid exposure
Another step to avoid maximum sun and heat exposure is to stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. During this four-hour window, the sun and temperatures tend to be the most severe and pose the highest risk for damage. While it isn’t always possible to avoid being outside during this time, minimizing exposure during these hours can be very beneficial.
Check on the young and old
It is important to remember that sun safety is important for yourself and everyone around you. Those at the extremes of age, either very young or elderly, often are not able to tell someone when they are getting too hot or are beginning to have sensitivities with their skin. These groups of people should be checked on often to make sure they stay well hydrated, well covered and well protected. It is never too early — or late — to develop good sun safety habits!
Don’t forget our furry friends
Also, we can’t forget to address our furry friends when talking about sun safety. Pets are often exposed to greater heat while outside because they are so close to surfaces such as asphalt and concrete. In order to provide our pets the most protection, remember to pack water to help with cooling and hydration.
Another easy step is to avoid heated surfaces like concrete and asphalt and instead choose to walk on grass, which provides a cooler surface, reducing heat exposure and protecting sensitive paws.
Whether working or enjoying the park, pool or other outdoor activities, remember these easy steps to prevent overexposure and promote sun safety.
Stay healthy, safe and covered, Kingsport!