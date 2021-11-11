Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and so begins “the season of over-eating.”
According to an article in WebMD, the average American gains one to two pounds during the holiday season. A typical Thanksgiving dinner has about 4,500 calories and 229 grams of fat.
Healthy Kingsport believes weight maintenance instead of weight loss should be the goal for your holiday season. Enjoy this time with your family and friends, but be mindful of the fuel going into your body.
Incorporate more simple vegetable and fruit dishes, which provide healthy fiber without lots of extra calories. Instead of green bean casserole, try green bean almandine with a squeeze of lemon.
Serve simple peas or corn without the cream. Some families insist on casseroles for holiday meals, and you can still satisfy their wishes by using low-fat soup and increasing the veggies in your dish.
The American Heart Association publishes a “Healthy Holiday Eating Guide,” available online at https://newsroom.heart.org. It is filled with good ideas.
Here are a few of the intelligent
substitutions the AHA suggests:
Baking
• Substitute equal parts cinnamon- flavored, no-sugar-added applesauce instead of butter.
• Use low-fat or skim milk instead of whole or heavy cream.
• Mix half white and half whole-wheat flour together instead of using only white flour.
• Use dried fruits like cranberries or cherries instead of chocolate chips or candies.
• Substitute extracts like vanilla, almond, or peppermint for flavor instead of sugar or butter.
Cooking
• Use vegetable oils such as olive oil instead of butter.
• Use whole-grain breads and pastas instead of white.
• Compare labels on your holiday ingredients and choose the ones with lower sodium.
Beverages
• Use club soda or mix equal parts club soda and alcohol for your favorite cocktails.
• Mix 100% juice with water or use fresh-squeezed juice like lime instead of adding sugar to mixed drinks.
• Use spices and fruit, like cinnamon, cloves, and cranberries, instead of sugar to sweeten cider.
Stay physically active. The AHA recommends children up to age 18 get at least 60 minutes a day of moderately vigorous physical activity. Adults need to get at least 150 minutes a week of the same.
Make it a family affair. Go sledding or ice skating. Take an afternoon walk, jog or run on the Greenbelt. The Greenbelt is also a perfect place for a leisurely bike ride for the entire family. Take a hike at Bays Mountain Park. If the weather is too cold or wet, head to your local workout facility or church gym for a family basketball game. There are plenty of options for physical activity in Kingsport.
Once the weather turns cold, you will need to adjust your outdoor physical activity. You can still enjoy being outside but take a few precautions.
Layer your clothing to avoid getting overheated. You can peel off layers once your body heats up and have a more comfortable workout.
It’s also worthwhile to purchase at least one good shirt and pair of pants made of synthetic fabrics that work to “wick” sweat off your skin. Cotton traps sweat against your skin, making you cold in the open air.
Also, wear thin gloves and a headband or hat to keep your head and hands warm.
Keep drinking water.
Staying hydrated is just as important in the winter. It’s a common misconception that you don’t need to drink as much water for winter workouts.
A good rule of thumb is to drink one glass of water for every 15 minutes of physical activity — no matter the weather.
Skipping all the traditional holiday foods may not be pleasing to everyone. If you can’t pass up the Thanksgiving with turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing, all piled high and covered in gravy, grab a smaller plate and don’t pile and smother. You will be glad in January when you can still fit into your clothes.
