Overcrowding in emergency departments is an issue worldwide. In fact, some countries have declared it a national crisis. ED overcrowding can be defined as a situation in which the emergency room can no longer function appropriately due to a vast number of patients that outweighs the space, resources and staff available to provide care for them. Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated this already growing problem.
Overcrowding can lead to increased wait times and obvious frustrations for hospital staff, as well as patients and their families, who might not always understand the reasons for the delays. But understanding how patients are triaged and how the ED’s flow is managed can help provide some insight as to why you or your loved one might still be sitting in the waiting room, although you arrived before several patients who have already been taken back. There are also options that could be more appropriate for people who need care for certain conditions, which would also assist in alleviating the problem of ED overcrowding.
Triage levels
The Emergency Severity Index, which is maintained by the Emergency Nurses Association, is a triage tool that is utilized by most emergency departments within the United States as they work to quickly categorize patients into five groups, based on their acuity and resource needs.
ESI Score Description Examples
1. Immediate, life-saving intervention required: cardiac arrest, unresponsive child, massive trauma and/or severe blood loss.
2. High risk of deterioration or signs of a time-critical problem: heart attack, stroke, multiple trauma.
3. Stable, with multiple types of resources needed to investigate or treat (such as lab tests or radiology): abdominal pain, seizure, pneumonia in older adults, dehydration.
4. Stable, with only one type of resource anticipated (such as an X-ray, sutures or other resource): simple laceration, ankle sprain.
5. Stable, with no resources anticipated except oral or topical medications or prescriptions: toothache, abrasion, medication refill
Putting it in perspective
Imagine a waiting room filled with patients who are all eager to be seen by a provider and four ambulances are coming in.
It is now up to the emergency room team to determine where to place these patients and who they are going to see first. This will all be determined by the patient’s ESI score. Anyone who has an ESI score of 1 or 2 will obviously take precedence over everyone else, as their condition is deemed to be the most critical and likely requires immediate or timely life-saving interventions. A patient with an ESI score of 3, such as someone with abdominal pain, pneumonia or nausea and vomiting with signs of dehydration, would be placed next. Patients presenting with ESI scores of 4 and 5, such as those with ankle sprains or toothaches, would be seen last, as their condition is uncomfortable but not life-threatening.
Please understand: Nurses and providers never want to see patients in pain or discomfort. We don’t want them to wait any longer than necessary, and we’re doing everything we can to get them back to a room and treated within a timely manner. COVID-19 has not made this any easier, but we will continue to give everything we have to care for this community — OUR community. The community where most of us grew up and live now.
How we can all help
There is no magic answer to fixing a longstanding, widespread problem. But there are things our community members can do to help reduce ED overcrowding, and every little bit helps. Chiefly, people can use the ED for urgent and emergent needs only:
• If possible, see your primary care provider or visit one of our many Ballad Health Urgent Cares for simple issues such as colds, muscle strains, rashes, etc.
• If you do not have insurance or worry about financial obligations, there are several clinics in our area that offer medical and dental services at reduced or no cost to you. Friends In Need and Providence Medical Clinic in Kingsport and The Health Wagon in Wise, Virginia, are just a few of the available options.
When it comes to health care, you should always do what you feel is best for you or your loved one. Always consult your medical provider before starting any new medications or if you have questions or concerns about a particular problem. Stay healthy!