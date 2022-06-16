She is caring, compassionate and can exude calm even in extreme situations.
These are just a few ways team members describe Holston Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department team coordinator, Christina Parker.
“She is a fixer. Solutions come easy to her, and morale is never down when she is around. She has every quality a leader should have,” said Candra Lane, LPN, a longstanding team member in the Emergency Department.
Christina is a registered nurse who oversees patient flow, provides supervision and support to clinical team members, and works with medical providers to ensure quality patient care. Her knowledge, background, and skill level are vital to daily operations. Christina carries herself with grace and humility, always striving to put the needs of her team and patients first.
Holston Valley is privileged to have Christina in our organization. In this Caring for Our Community Spotlight, we asked Christina to share some of her own experiences and wisdom with us.
Tell us a bit about yourself:
What is your background, your role, length of service, etc.? What did you do before joining the team at Holston Valley?
I have been a nurse since June 2012, when I graduated with a bachelor’s degree from King University. I have spent the entirety of my career in the Emergency Department at Holston Valley. I started as a new graduate nurse and became a registered nurse after passing my NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination). I eventually fulfilled my dream of becoming a trauma nurse and, shortly after that, was promoted to a charge nurse. I am now a team coordinator.
What made you decide to pursue a career in nursing?
When I was a little girl, my sister and I were allowed to stay up late on Thursday nights and watch the TV show “ER” with my mom. After years of watching, being a nurse is all I ever wanted to be. I dreamed of saving lives like they did each time the show came on. I knew it from a young age, and I never once changed my mind.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Being able to assist in saving lives every day is something miraculous that I will never take for granted. What makes it even better is getting to do so in the community where I’ve lived my entire life, often helping those I know or their family members.
What have you learned about yourself from doing what you do?
I am stronger than I ever thought possible. Mentally, physically and emotionally, this job takes such a toll on all of us. Still, we get up each day and do it all over again because our community needs us.
Who inspires you, personally and professionally?
My mom is my hero. She is everything I could ever want to be. She is such a hard worker and taught me to be the same. Always be on time, respectful of others, strive to improve, and inspire those around you to do the same. All of that is the person I want to be both personally and professionally.
What was one of your career’s most impactful personal moments so far?
Being chosen to become the Emergency Department team coordinator was honestly a huge accomplishment for me. I think back to when I first became an Emergency Department nurse.
Every day, I would look around in awe of the experienced nurses doing this intense job with such ease, hoping I could be that awesome one day. But, once I accepted my current position, it clicked to me that I did it. I became that nurse I looked up to and was officially the nurse I had dreamed of becoming.
What was your proudest moment (career or otherwise)?
My proudest moment was when I became a mother. There were many years that I wasn’t sure if being a mom was in the cards for me, years of heartache and disappointment. But, when it finally happened, I was on top of the world. It’s something I will never take for granted. Being a mom will always be my biggest and proudest accomplishment.
What four words best describe you?
Kind, genuine, honest and loving.
If you could tell your 20-year-old self one thing, what would it be?
Don’t sweat the small stuff. Everything will work out the way it’s supposed to in the end. God’s got this!