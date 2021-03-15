WISE — For the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Health Wagon and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation have canceled their annual summer free health and dental care clinic in Wise County.
VDAF Executive Director Tara Quinn and Health Wagon Executive Director Teresa Tyson made the joint announcement about the joint Move Mountains Medical Mission on Monday, citing health and safety concerns as the pandemic continues.
“Public safety is of the utmost importance, and after planning the event for over 20 years, it was a painstaking decision, but everyone’s health and safety were paramount,” Tyson said. “We will be planning for a 2022 event knowing how deeply meaningful the event is to the region for saving lives and knowing that thousands had come to depend on the event for eye, dental and medical services.”
“The VDAF knows that so many across Southwest Virginia remain desperately in need of dental care,” said Quinn, “and so we will be doing all that is possible to conduct smaller events in the region to help relieve their pain.”
The 2021 event originally was planned for July 9-10 and would have been the first time the event had operated separately from Remote Area Medical. RAM officials in 2019 said that The Health Wagon had developed a network of regional and national medical partnerships to allow the clinic to continue and grow so that RAM could help other efforts in the country.
The pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020 Move Mountains Medical Mission for the first time in its two-decade history. Tyson said planning is continuing for the 2022 event.
Vision and medical volunteers who registered through thehealthwagon.org do not have to do anything if they wish to volunteer for 2022. The Health Wagon will save information and contact volunteers to sign up for next year’s event.
For more information, contact the Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850 or Nicole France at nfrance@thehealthwagon.org. Volunteers who have made hotel or lodging reservations should cancel them immediately.
Southwest Virginia patients needing dental cleanings, extractions and restorative work can contact The Health Wagon, which has hired a full-time dentist who is accepting patients. To make an appointment, call (276) 328-8850. The Health Wagon will be hosting smaller specialty clinics throughout the rest of the year.