WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics in August with the Move Mountains Medical Mission.
Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said this year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis for Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
“(COVID-19) numbers have been going up in the region,” Tyson said, “and we want to protect everyone involved.”
The Move Mountains Medical Mission will bring medical personnel from branches of the armed forces to help provide care through the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program, Tyson said. Those personnel, along with area civilian doctors and medical professionals, will provide a range of dental and medical services.
Medical services include
• Dental: exams, extractions, fillings and cleanings.
• Vision exams and single-lens prescription glasses.
• Hearing screenings and hearing aids.
• Specialist medical exams.
• EKGs.
• Ultrasounds.
• Cancer screenings.
• Chest X-rays.
• Colonoscopies.
• Osteopathic manipulations.
• Chiropractic services.
• Diabetic screenings/education/foot care.
• Women’s health care, including pap smears, gynecological exams and mammograms.
• Blood work.
• Substance use disorder counseling, mental health and behavioral health services.
• School physicals.
• Medicaid enrollment help.
• Pastoral care.
How to schedule services
Persons wanting to schedule services should call The Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850 as soon as possible, Tyson said, before appointments are filled.
Firearms, large backpacks, tobacco products and controlled substances are prohibited at the event.
How to schedule transportation
Free transportation can be scheduled to and from the event through Mountain Empire Transit. Call (276) 523-7433 or (888) 877-6748 for more information.