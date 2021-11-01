WISE — Congress and the Biden administration may still be wrangling over a spending bill to avoid a Dec. 3 government shutdown, but The Health Wagon has a $1.25 million foothold if the bill passes.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Monday said he got the earmark in the bill’s current version for a planned dental clinic at The Health Wagon’s Wise offices.
“While some of the spending bill remains up in the air, I’m proud to have successfully secured $1,250,000 in funding to expand access to quality dental care to people across the region,” Warner said Monday. “Let’s finalize this budget and get it to the president for his signature.”
Paula Hill-Collins, vice president and clinical director of the Health Wagon, said the earmark could help get the dental facility built and running to serve six counties by spring 2022.
“Wise County donated five acres next to our Wise facility,” said Collins, “and a generous private donor who found out about The Health Wagon from watching “60 Minutes” is also helping us to raise funds for the clinic.”
Hill-Collins credited Warner and fellow Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine with finding support for The Health Wagon over the years.
“Warner and Kaine continue to look for ways to support what we do, and we appreciate all they have done for this region,” said Hill-Collins.
Hill-Collins said the clinic stemmed from the high demand for dental services The Health Wagon, the Virginia Dental Association’s Mission of Mercy and Remote Area Medical saw over two decades of free summer clinics in Wise County.
“We’re still raising money to build the clinic, but if we can get the federal funding Sen. Warner has earmarked, that will go a long way toward construction and establishing a preventive dental health program in the region,” Hill-Collins said.
The Health Wagon already has a staff dentist, Dr. Olivia Stallard, and a dental assistant working on dental exam and education programs with local schools, Hill-Collins said, but the demand for dental services in the organization’s service region means it is hard to do more than exams and tooth extractions now.
With ongoing fundraising efforts and successful passage of the federal budget bill, Hill-Collins said The Health Wagon hopes to provide more preventative care including the ability to do root canal work.
Hill-Collins credited Affordable Dentures with trying to bring down denture costs for Health Wagon patients in need, and the planned clinic could include a denture lab at the Wise site to help provide access to cheaper dentures.
Hill-Collins also credited Appalachian Miles of Smiles founder Frank Waldo with helping provide that organization’s mobile dental clinic to help cover some of the region’s dental care needs.
The Health Wagon will hold “Davey’s Dental Shuffle,” a free dental exam event Thursday at 5 p.m. at its Wise site, 5626 Patriot Drive in Wise. Patients will also receive free treatment recommendations, and attendees will be eligible for prizes.
For more information on The Health Wagon or to make donations for its programs, call (276) 328-8850 or visit online: https://thehealthwagon.org