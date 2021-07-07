ROGERSVILLE — A resolution that would have cleared the way for the sale of a Rogersville medical building for more than twice its appraised value was pulled, leaving the long-term fate of the facility in question.
In May the Hawkins County Commission approved a resolution to waive the county’s reversionary rights on 0.665 acres on the campus of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital in Rogersville, where a medical building owned by Dr. Ranjan Sachdev is located.
The HCMH campus sits on 9.849 acres that was quitclaimed by the county in 1995 to the HCMH on the condition that it revert to the county if the property is sold or no longer used as a hospital.
Technically, the HCMH owns the entire campus under the management of a board of directors, including that 0.665 acres.
Sachdev owns a structure at 401 Scenic Drive in Rogersville, which is separate from the main hospital facility and houses Spine and Rehabilitation Endocrinology, Southern Orthocare and a VA outpatient clinic.
In 2009, the county commission voted to give up its reversionary rights on the property adjacent to Sachdev’s facility, where the Urgent Care and other medical offices are located in another facility.
Following the May vote to release its reversionary interest on Sachdev’s facility, however, that resolution was vetoed by County Mayor Jim Lee.
The resolution was back on the agenda for the June 28 commission meeting.
Attorney Joel Conkin, representing Sachdev, addressed the commission, followed by attorney Edward Crum, who was asked to address the commission by Lee.
Crum suggested that the motive for the request was to gain control of that property in advance of the eventual closure of HCMH.
Following Crum’s presentation, Commissioner Valarie Goins, who introduced the resolution, pulled it from consideration.
Sachdev offers the county $66,900
Conkin told the commission on June 28 that Sachdev shares the community’s desire to maintain a hospital in Rogersville.
If the county doesn’t approve the resolution eliminating the reversionary clause, there’s a possibility that the county becomes owner of 0.66 acres in the event the hospital is no longer operated on the property, Conkin said.
“If you vote yes, you get a new owner of the property who just invested millions of dollars in your community and would presumably maintain the property in a professional manner,” Conkin said. “You get increased tax revenues. The current assessment for the building is $2.3 million. If it doubles to $4.6 million, which is actually less than the purchase price, then the county would collect another $21,299 per year (in property taxes).”
Conkin added, “The county would still have its reversionary interest in the entire campus except for the two office buildings.”
Dr. Sachdev also agreed to pay the county the tax- assessed value of the land of $61,900, Conkin said.
Commissioner Donnie Tally replied, “I still think the property is worth a heck of a lot more than $61,000 for where it’s located at. I’d like to see an independent appraisal for what that land is worth.”
Conkin noted that the “dirt” is actually owned by HCMH, which is controlled by a local board of directors.
“We’re paying you a fair price for the land for something you didn’t really own and probably never will,” Conkin said.
Crum: ‘There’s more to the story’
“Somebody needs something and it’s not the doctor,” Crum told the commission. “It’s somebody else, and who could it possibly be that needs this?”
Crum suggested that HCMH is controlled by Ballad Health and there is no local control.
In 2018, Tennessee issued a Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) that allowed Wellmont and Mountain States to merge into Ballad.
As a condition of that COPA, the state required Ballad to keep open its medical centers in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol.
“The state said they had to keep their rural hospitals open for five years,” Crum said. “There are 18 months left on those five years. Your hospital is gone. It’s just a question of what day it goes. It’s not going for at least another 18 months, and it probably won’t go that next day, but it’s gone. For them to close the hospital, they have to repurpose it into a non-hospital facility.”
Crum added, “If you give up this doctor’s building, that’s where Ballad gets the leverage on you, and you’re completely done. You’re getting the hospital back either way.”
Upon hearing Crum’s argument, Goins pulled the resolution. Goins said she now understands why her father, the late Commissioner Virgil Mallet, voted against the county giving up its reversionary rights for the Urgent Care facility in 2009.
Goins told the Times News on Tuesday she doesn’t plan on introducing the resolution again.
“It seems that Mr. Conkin had some close ties to Ballad Health,” Goins said. “I won’t be presenting it. I feel there was another motive for having that (reversionary clause) removed.”