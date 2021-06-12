ROGERSVILLE — Citing “confusing wording,” Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee vetoed a resolution approved by the county commission last month which was intended to pave the way for the sale of a Rogersville medical building.
The property in question is .665 acres on the campus of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital (HCMH), where a building owned by retiring Dr. Ranjan Sachdev has a sale pending.
The building located at 401 Scenic Drive houses Spine and Rehabilitation Endocrinology, Southern Orthocare, and a VA outpatient clinic.
The HCMH campus sits on 9.849 acres that was quitclaimed by the county in 1995 to the hospital on the condition that it revert to the county if the property is ever sold or no longer used as a hospital.
The hospital subsequently leased the property to Wellmont, which subleased the .665 acres at 401 Scenic Drive to Sachdev, where he had his medical office constructed.
Although Sachdev owns the building, the actual land is still bound by this quitclaim reversionary agreement. The building alone is assessed at more than $2 million. The county has collected property tax on that building and will continue to collect property tax after the sale is completed.
Sachdev has requested that the county’s reversionary rights for that .665 acres be waived or terminated to facilitate the sale of the medical office building.
The resolution, which was approved by the commission on May 24 by a vote of 13-6, states that Hawkins County agrees to release its rights of reversion with respect to the .665 acres, but not the remainder of the campus.
A copy of that resolution, as well as a map of the affected area, can be seen in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
In a letter to commissioners announcing his veto, Lee stated that the resolution contains confusing wording.
Lee specifically cited the following paragraph in the resolution:
“Hawkins County, Tennessee does hereby waive, release and discharge its right of reversion with respect to the premises attached to this Resolution constituting .665 acres, more or less, but specifically retains its right of reversion as to the remaining premises for which the county has not previously waived its reversionary interest; provided, however, the waiver of the county’s reversionary interest shall not cause Hawkins County Memorial Hospital to lose its ownership interest in the .665 acre tract.”
“It appears that Hawkins County is waiving, releasing and discharging its right of reversion, but it does not appear that Hawkins County Memorial Hospital is,” Lee stated in his letter. “Does this mean that Hawkins County Memorial Hospital still retains all of its rights to the property while the County freely gives away the property? Is this a mistake and should not have been included?”
Lee also questioned who owns the property after the sale, and who, if anyone, has any other interest in this property and what are their rights.
Lee also asked if the intent was for Hawkins County to retain ownership in the property, while only giving up the right of reversion, or was it for Hawkins County to maintain ownership rights in the remaining lands?
“I am confident that we can come to an agreement for the Resolution, with clear and concise wording to convey the intent of the Commissioners,” Lee added.
A special called Public Buildings Committee has been scheduled for Thursday, June 17, to clarify the resolution for potential referral back to the full commission.
Commissioner Nancy Barker, who is also director of the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce, said Sachdev has an opportunity to sell the building for more than its appraised value, which would benefit the county’s property tax revenue.
“He has two viable businesses in there that have contracts, so to me it would make sense to keep two viable businesses, especially since one of them serves veterans,” Barker said. “The property will still belong to the county. We’re just doing a reversionary lease to the (building) owner so they can continue renting out the building. It’s my understanding that they (the occupants) still have contracts, and the new owners were going to honor those contracts, which was basically going to be a 10-year contract.”
Barker added, “I’m sure the buyers have taken out a loan, and for the bank to take out a loan he needs an agreement with the county that they be allowed to lease out the property that the building is sitting on.”