ROGERSVILLE - Although he's urging citizens to continue responsible behavior such as using masks and social distancing, Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee allowed his face mask mandate to expire as of Tuesday night at midnight.
"It remains the civic responsibility of each person in Hawkins County to continue protecting others and themselves by taking extra care of the vulnerable population, staying home when possible and certainly when sick, by practicing good hand hygiene, and by wearing masks around other people," Lee said. "I encourage all residents to continue wearing masks voluntarily as doing so can help keep schools and businesses open. Wearing a mask shows respect and concern for our neighbors."
Lee added, "Even though masks will not be required I encourage everyone to continue to wear them and practice social distancing guidelines. Many residents have said they would take responsibility and wear a mask voluntarily if the mandate was lifted. I encourage our community to be respectful of one another as people make their individual decisions about the controversial topic of wearing a mask."
Lee noted that when the original face covering order went into effect, the hospital system was overwhelmed by the alarming growth in cases across the Tri-Cities.
"Our mask requirement was part of efforts in communities across the state to get that situation under control," Lee said. "It worked. As we enter flu season, COVID-19 remains active and potentially dangerous. Please remember that we are not out of the woods yet. Rules applicable to students within schools will continue to be enforced by the Board of Education and school superintendents for the school districts."