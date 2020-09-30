ROGERSVILLE — Although he's urging citizens to continue responsible behavior such as using masks and social distancing, Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee allowed his face mask mandate to expire as of midnight Tuesday.
The mayors of Sullivan and Washington counties have extended their mask mandates through Oct. 31.
From the outset, however, Lee's mask mandate was more of an official request because it wasn't enforced by police.
"It remains the civic responsibility of each person in Hawkins County to continue protecting others and themselves by taking extra care of the vulnerable population, staying home when possible and certainly when sick, by practicing good hand hygiene, and by wearing masks around other people," Lee said. "I encourage all residents to continue wearing masks voluntarily, as doing so can help keep schools and businesses open. Wearing a mask shows respect and concern for our neighbors."
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 109 new COVID-19 cases n Hawkins County over the 14-day period between Sept. 16-29. This past Monday and Tuesday, however, there only one and four new cases were reported respectively.
"We are not out of the woods yet"
"Even though masks will not be required, I encourage everyone to continue to wear them and practice social distancing guidelines," Lee added. "Many residents have said they would take responsibility and wear a mask voluntarily if the mandate was lifted. I encourage our community to be respectful of one another as people make their individual decisions about the controversial topic of wearing a mask."
Lee noted that when the original face covering order went into effect, the hospital system was overwhelmed by the alarming growth in cases across the Tri-Cities.
"Our mask requirement was part of efforts in communities across the state to get that situation under control," Lee said. "It worked. As we enter flu season, COVID-19 remains active and potentially dangerous. Please remember that we are not out of the woods yet. Rules applicable to students within schools will continue to be enforced by the board of education and school superintendents for the school districts."
Students under COVID quarantine
Since classroom instruction resumed last month in the Hawkins County school system, there have been 22 COVID-19 infections resulting in a total of 148 students and 18 teachers being quarantined.
Currently there are 72 students under quarantine from Cherokee High School, 24 from Volunteer High School, and six from Bulls Gap School. A complete chart of the Hawkins County School System's student and teacher quarantine statistics as of Wednesday (Sept. 30) can be seen in the online version of this article in the photo gallery section.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Wednesday, "We are still highly, highly recommending (wearing masks), and providing masks for any who needs them, per CDC direct guidance."
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, Hawkins County has had 843 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9,784 negative tests, and 20 COVID-associated deaths.