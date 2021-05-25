SURGOINSVILLE — Numerous police and rescue personnel from multiple agencies responded to the Carters Valley community near Surgoinsville early Monday morning to help search for a missing elderly Hawkins County man.
But it was man’s best friend who was the hero of the day.
Among the responders joining in on the search for 79-year-old Richard Trout was Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer “KOTA” and his handler Deputy Ricky Begley.
“Shortly after the arrival of K9, a track was located and was followed by K9 Kota and search crews,” said Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller. “K9 Kota located the subject a short distance from the residence in a wooded area.”
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad (HCRS) reported that Trout was located approximately a half mile from his home about three hours after being reported missing.
Shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, the HCRS was dispatched upon the request of Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office to the 1600 block of Carters Valley Road, just north of Surgoinsville, to help conduct a search for Trout.
According to a HCRS report, a command post was established near Trout’s residence and multiple area agencies were dispatched to provide manpower and ATV support.
Among the agencies to participate in the search were the HCRS, HCRS Crewettes, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County 911, Hawkins County EMA, HCSO and fire departments from Goshen Valley, Surgoinsville, Mount Carmel and Striggersville
Members from the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team assisted with the initial search. Responders searched the area for approximately one hour for Mr. Trout both on foot and ATVs.
Wings Air Rescue and Tennessee High Patrol also assisted with searching from the air. A K9 Team was requested and responded from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the search on the ground.
Trout was located by KOTA and Begley shortly after 8 a.m., and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
The HCRS said Trout was very happy to see Kota and the search crews.
Additional resources and manpower that were en route to assist with the search efforts when Trout was located included the Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Greene County Emergency and Rescue Squad and Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad.
The HCRS stated in its report it wished to thank all the agencies, neighbors and others that assisted in successfully locating Trout.
There was also a special “Thank You” to everyone that prayed for Trout’s safety and the safety of the search crews. Food and drinks were provided to the search crews by the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Crewettes.