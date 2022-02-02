New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 42 last week across Northeast Tennessee, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases of COVID-19 increased about 8.1% across the eight-county region over the Jan. 23-29 time period covered by the TDH weekly report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 15,573 for the region, compared to 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 reported on Jan. 15; and 6,950 reported on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 1,479 in Carter; 2,696 in Greene; 196 in Hancock; 1,754 in Hawkins; 285 in Johnson; 4,769 in Sullivan; 493 in Unicoi; and 3,901 in Washington.
New cases of the virus decreased in six of the eight counties during the period, totaling 8,241 — a nearly 6% decrease compared to the 8,731 new cases reported in the region for the period Jan. 16-22.
New cases by county: Carter, 539; Greene, 1,469; Hancock, 119; Hawkins, 908; Johnson, 174; Sullivan, 2,592; Unicoi, 294; and Washington, 2,146.
Eleven of the 42 deaths reported from Jan. 23-29 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: nine in Carter; nine in Greene; zero in Hancock; three in Hawkins; one in Johnson; one in Unicoi; and eight in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 37.27%, and Sullivan County had the highest weekly average positive rate for the 19-and-over age group at 25.6%.
Sullivan County was second highest for weekly positive rate for the 0-18 age group, at 39.1%. Knox County was No. 1 in that age group at 39.4%.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard on Wednesday reported 441 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system’s 21-county service area, with 88 in ICU, 64 of which were on ventilators. Nine pediatric patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Ballad also released a chart showing 87% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated (385 vs. 56 vaccinated), 94% of those in ICU were unvaccinated (83 vs. five) vaccinated), and 97% of those on ventilators were unvaccinated (62 vs. two).
