NORTON — The Wise County and Norton school systems and local colleges will be part of a five-year grant program to encourage students to pursue health care careers and address the region’s need for health care workers.
The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation grant will help expose middle and high school students to career opportunities and help them take the necessary courses to enter nursing and allied health professional programs, according to Ballad Health Chief Academic Officer Dr. Matthew Loos.
“Through this grant and the generosity of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, we’re opening more doors for local students,” said Loos, “introducing them to the full spectrum of health care careers, while also helping them achieve career goals and professional satisfaction.”
Since 2016, the average American hospital has turned over approximately 90% of its workforce and 83% of its nursing staff, according to the 2021 NSI National Health Care Retention and RN Staffing Report.
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine, during a COVID roundtable on Wednesday with Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, said Ballad’s regional system faced a 600-position nursing shortage as of January.
Loos said the program can also help tackle the region’s nursing shortage, which will strengthen health care availability.
The grant will begin by helping students in Wise County middle schools gain exposure to health care careers and explore potential educational opportunities. Following that exposure, the grant will help students pursue certified nursing assistant licenses, followed by work on nursing and technical certifications.
Mountain Empire Community College and The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will work together to help students move into advanced degree programs. Ballad Health will help by offering associated work programs with flexible schedules for those students.
William Austin, Career Technical Education director and principal of the Wise County Career Technical Center, said the grant will give the county and city school systems the ability to employ a teacher with a medical background to provide career information and guide students through the program.
Austin said the Moore Foundation grant dovetails with the Career and Technical Center’s existing certified nursing assistant program by giving students the opportunity to complete that program and obtain state licensure while enrolled at the center.
“By following this career pathway, students can achieve their employment goals more quickly while receiving the best training possible,” Austin said.
At the end of the five-year grant period, Ballad Health and educational leaders hope to create a model for other grant recipients and health care programs to duplicate across Virginia and address nursing shortages in other parts of the state.