KINGSPORT — Friends in Need Health Center is looking to serve more residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Executive Director Sarah Wells announced Monday that the nonprofit health care provider is now accepting new patients. It is also offering free COVID-19 testing by appointment.
Accepting new patients
Friends in Need Health Center is a nonprofit medical and dental care provider serving uninsured and underinsured residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The clinic provides care on an income-based sliding fee scale to residents of Carter, Greene, Johnson, Hancock, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Lee, Scott and Wise counties in Virginia.
In operation since 1995, the center provides primary medical and dental care, women’s health care, chronic care, exams, immunizations, pharmaceutical assistance, specialist referrals and other services.
Patient applications are available online at friendsinneed.org or may be picked up at the Friends In Need Health Center at 1105 West Stone Drive, Kingsport. The center’s hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday. For questions or more information, call (423) 246-0010.
Offering free COVID-19 testing
Friends in Need began providing free coronavirus (COVID-19) testing to community members on Thursday. Made possible by grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Health, free, drive-thru testing will be available by appointment only, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tests will be conducted in the parking area of the Friends In Need office at 1105 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport. Those in need of testing should call (423) 429-5518 to schedule an appointment.
Upon arrival at a previously scheduled appointment time, recipients should park in a designated parking space, remain in their vehicle and call the number again to request assistance in the parking area. Three types of testing will be available: rapid testing with results available in 10-15 minutes, standard (swab) testing for which lab results will be available at a later date, and test collection kits for self-testing at home.
For more information about the agency’s free COVID testing, contact Friends In Need at (423) 224-5697 or Sarah Wells at (423) 676-6007.