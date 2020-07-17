WISE, Va. - The LENOWISCO Health District will offer drive-thru testing this month at Food City store parking lots in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton.
Testing is free and open to the public. Appointments are required due to limited availability. Please call your local health department to make an appointment:
• Lee County Health Department: 276-346-2011
• Scott County Health Department: 276-386-1312
• Wise County/City of Norton Health Department: 276-328-8000
Testing is available from 2 to 5 p.m. at each of the following dates and locations:
• July 20 - Weber City Food City, 3004 U.S. 23.
• July 22 - Wise Food City, 207 Woodland Drive, SW.
• July 23 - Pennington Gap Food City, 205 River Bend Drive.
• July 24 - Coeburn Food City, 517 Front St., W.
• July 27 - Weber City Food City, 3004 U.S. 23.
• July 29 - Wise Food City, 207 Woodland Drive, SW.
• July 30 - Pennington Gap Food City, 205 River Bend Drive.
• July 31 - Coeburn Food City, 517 Front St., W.
“Testing is important to monitor cases as we begin to re-open, so we can investigate, trace the contacts of those infected and mitigate the spread of illness. Remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and physical distancing. That’s how you protect yourself and those around you,” said Eleanor Cantrell, M.D., director of Cumberland Plateau Health District and LENOWISCO Health District.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
• Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
• Stay home when you are sick;
• Avoid contact with sick people;
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
• Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
• Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 250 people.
For more information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.