Four new COVID-19 deaths and 347 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.
Three of the new deaths were reported in Washington County, and one new death was reported in Unicoi County.
Active cases
Sullivan County by far had the highest number of new cases, at 145, brining its total to 3,540. Sullivan County's active cases reached 778, ranking it sixth among Tennessee's 95 counties for active cases. That's a notch up from its seventh place ranking on Thursday. (Ranking higher in active cases Friday: Shelby County, 2,269; Davidson County, 2,025; Knox County, 1,165; Rutherford County, 931; and Hamilton County, 835.
Region
The 347 new cases reported Friday brought the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region's total to 12,822. The four new deaths brought the region's death toll to 215.
Cluster at JCMC
Ballad Health issued a statement Friday afternoon that said the health system had identified a cluster of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases at Johnson City Medical Center.
According to Ballad's statement:
• As of Friday, 22 workers and six patients had tested positive for COVID-19.
• The workers were in isolation at their homes.
• The affected patients have been isolated in a designated, closed COVID-19 unit within the facility. To date, the cases have been contained to a single progressive care unit at the hospital.
• Ballad Health is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health to track the exposures and limit further community spread. The health system has also conducted COVID-19 testing on potentially exposed team members, and it is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding further testing.
• Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523. Community members are also able to schedule COVID-19 testing online by visiting www.balladhealth.org or visiting the Ballad Health mobile app.
Statewide
Statewide, 65 new deaths and 3,606 new cases were reported, which brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,076 deaths (2,923 confirmed as COVID-19 and 153 probable) and 241,513 cases (228,930 confirmed as COVID-19 and 12,583 probable). Of the 241,513 total cases figure, 214,634 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
Northeast Tennessee numbers, by county:
• Sullivan County had 145 new cases (3,540 total, with 46 deaths) and 778 active cases.
• Washington County had 85 new cases (3,326 total, with 49 deaths) and 540 active cases.
• Greene County had 36 new cases (1,654 total, with 51 deaths) and 252 active cases.
• Carter County had 30 new cases (1,495 total, with 32 deaths) and 149 active cases.
• Hawkins County had 28 new cases (1,170 total, with 24 deaths) and 171 active cases.
• Unicoi County had 11 new cases (395 total, with three deaths) and 82 active cases.
• Johnson County had 10 new cases (1,127 total, with seven deaths) and 73 active cases.
• Hancock County had two new cases (115 total, with three deaths) and four active cases.
New case numbers were based on 41,827 new test results statewide, compared to Thursday, with a positive rate of 8.81%.
The 65 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: 33 in the 81+ group; 18 in the 71-80 group; eight in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 23, 2020.