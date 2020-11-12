Four new COVID-19 deaths and 306 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee, bringing the eight-county region's pandemic totals to 330 deaths and 17,683 cases.
The four new deaths, by county: two in Unicoi; one in Washington; and one in Johnson.
New cases, by county: zero in Hancock; eight in Unicoi; nine in Johnson; 37 in Hawkins; 49 in Greene; 61 in Carter; 66 in Washington; and 76 in Sullivan.
With the above, county totals as of Thursday:
Hancock — 127 cases (one active), three deaths.
Unicoi — 621 cases (106 active), 16 deaths.
Johnson — 1,303 cases (71 active), 17 deaths.
Hawkins — 1,534 cases (210 active), 31 deaths.
Carter — 2,138 cases (328 active), 42 deaths.
Greene — 2,381 cases (341 active), 63 deaths.
Washington — 4,701 cases (594 active), 84 deaths.
Sullivan — 4,878 cases (616 active), 74 deaths.
Statewide, 27 new deaths and 3,344 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,788 deaths (3,531 confirmed as COVID-19 and 257 probable) and 296,725 cases (277,081 confirmed as COVID-19 and 19,644 probable). Of the 296,725 total, 88% (262,527) were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The 27 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: 12 in the 81+ group; six in the 71-80 group; four in the 61-70 group; two in the 41-50 group; one in the 51-60 group; one in the 31-40 group; and one listed as "pending."
The new case numbers were based on 21,184 new test results statewide, compared to a day earlier, with a positive rate of 13.46%.
The average positive rate over the past seven days, by county: Hancock, 1.4% (average of 15 tests per day per 10,000 of population); Johnson, 10.3% (average of 43 tests per day per 10,000 of population); Hawkins, 12.3% (average of 28 tests per day per 10,000 of population); Washington, 14.5% (average 32.5 tests per day per 10,000 of population); Sullivan, 14.9% (average of 30.4 tests per day per 10,000 of population); Greene, 14.9% (average of 33 tests per day per 10,000 of population); Unicoi, 18.4% (average of 31.7 tests per day per 10,000 of population); and Carter, 19.4% (average of 34.3 tests per day per 10,000 of population).
Total cases by county, per 100,000 of population, to date: 1,926.6 in Hancock; 2,710 in Hawkins; 3,080.6 in Sullivan; 3,447.4 in Greene; 3,476.3 in Unicoi; 3,633.9 in Washington; 3,791.5 in Carter; and 7,326.8 in Johnson (which is skewed due to the location of state prison Northeast Correctional Complex, where the Tennessee Department of Corrections reports more than 500 cases total among inmates and staff).
The Tennessee Department of Health defines "inactive/recovered" as "people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased."