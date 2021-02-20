By J.H. OSBORNE
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday, Feb. 20:
Statewide
• 51 new deaths and 1,335 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,115 deaths and 764,008 cases.
• 736,300 (96%) of those cases were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 22 in the 81-plus group; 19 in the 71-80 group; six in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Four new deaths and 128 additional cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: three in Washington; and one in Greene.
• New cases by county: 47 in Sullivan; 23 in Hawkins; 22 in Washington; 18 in Greene; 13 in Carter; three in Unicoi; one in Hancock; and one in Johnson.
• Active cases by county: 358 in Sullivan; 228 in Washington; 181 in Hawkins; 129 in Greene; 110 in Carter; 48 in Unicoi; 13 in Johnson; and nine in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 9.16% of the 10,942 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: As of Friday, 14.0% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.