The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily reports, released Sunday, Dec. 20, for Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. (We have combined the numbers to present totals as of Sunday, compared to Friday.)
Statewide
• 112 (111 net) new deaths and 16,036 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 6,071 deaths and 519,687 cases.
• 84% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 41 in the 81-plus group; 37 in the 71-80 group; 16 in the 61-70 group; eight in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; one in the 31-40 group; six in the 21-30 group; and one in the 11-20 group. In addition, the state adjusted total deaths in the 31-40 group down by one, from 66 on Friday to 65 on Saturday. The age group's total increased back to 66 on Sunday with one new death reported (as listed in the new death breakdown above).
Northeast Tennessee
• Four new deaths and 1,265 additional cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: three in Sullivan and one in Washington.
New cases by county: 365 in Sullivan; 338 in Washington; 209 in Greene; 149 in Carter: 132 in Hawkins; 46 in Unicoi; 19 in Johnson; and six in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,537 in Washington; 1,499 in Sullivan; 989 in Greene; 673 in Hawkins; 598 in Carter; 203 in Unicoi; 126 in Johnson; and 51 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 30.46% of the 19,410 new test results reported for Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health; and 17.08% for the 50,346 new test results reported for Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: On Saturday, 24.3% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. On Sunday the rate dropped to 22.7%.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.