Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case number dropped below 30, according to Tuesday’s state data, but four more deaths were reported in the region.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 29 new cases for totals of 3,848 and 92 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw five cases for totals of 1,173 and 15 deaths. Scott County had four cases for 1,007 and 24 deaths.
Wise County had 20 cases for 1,560 and 53 deaths. Norton had no new cases for 108 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported 3,160 new cases in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 288,309 cases and 4,470 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday's VDH report was 4,394,664 of 8.63 million residents, or 50.5%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,754,756 people have been tested to date, or 43.21%. In the LENOWISCO district, 27,193 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 31.23%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 21.6% to 21.2%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 10.9%.
Red Onion State Prison increased from 23 inmate cases to 24 and remained at 13 active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and had one active staff/contractor case.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing after an 84-day overall increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an eight-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Lee county schools were ranked highest-risk, Scott County Schools and Norton City Schools as lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.