ABINGDON – Food City Pharmacy is partnering with the Department of Health & Human Services to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations once the vaccine is approved and available to the general public.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of Supermarket Heroes has gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line associates to those working behind the scenes, this has truly been a team effort and we’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with HHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes readily available,” said Steven Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
HHS is partnering with pharmacies like Food City to increase access to COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. population, according to a Food City press release. Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination, federal pharmacy partners will receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine.
“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City offers a number of affordable preventative immunizations, including seasonal flu, pneumonia and shingles shots and has done so for over a decade”, said Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.
COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at partners’ pharmacy locations like Food City at no cost to recipients.
Food City Pharmacy will be following CDC vaccination guidelines to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including guidance to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Once available, customers interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination should visit foodcity.com for additional details.