All Ballad Health employees and contracted vendors must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, according to an email sent on Thursday evening from CEO Alan Levine.
Pointing to orders from President Joe Biden and a new rule released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Levine said in the email sent to employees that the nation’s health care facilities were being held at a higher standard than other companies under Occupational Health and Safety Administration standards allowing employees the option to either receive vaccines or take weekly COVID tests.
Health care providers not in compliance with the vaccine rule could face fines and be barred from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. Currently, more than 70% of Ballad’s patients depend on insurance from the government, and losing funding from and access to those programs “would be devastating to our region,” Levine wrote.
In testimony to a congressional subcommittee last month, Levine said the hospital system has been concerned about the impact a vaccine mandate could have on its workforce, and in Thursday’s email he said he personally supported individuals’ right to choose whether they took vaccines.
“I do believe there are very real cultural reasons why certain populations have concerns, and my preference would be to continue educating people, while encouraging them to make the choice for themselves,” he wrote.
Still, employees will be required to abide by a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy established by the system with input from its ethics committee appointed earlier this year.
Exemptions from the vaccine policy may be requested by employees on the grounds of medical or religious objections. Levine said employees who are pregnant may request a deferral from the policy’s requirement.
“It is my sincere prayer that all team members will choose to continue working with Ballad Health to serve our communities,” Levine said. “We are grateful for the care, commitment, and compassion you have shown our patients since the start of this pandemic and every day you’re on the job. However, we understand only you can make this personal choice for yourself and your family.”