Northeast Tennessee's COVID-19 cases increased by a net of 25 in the Tennessee Department of Health's daily report Saturday. There were actually 28 new cases among the eight counties in the region, but case numbers for Hawkins and Johnson County dropped by two and one, respectively, compared to the state's Friday report.
The region also accounted for five new deaths.
From the Saturday report:
• New/total cases, statewide: 1,032/170,891.
• New/total cases, Northeast Tennessee: 25 net/7,499.
• New/total deaths, statewide: 39/2,064.
• New/total deaths, Northeast Tennessee: 5/128.
• Sullivan County's numbers: seven new cases and one new death; 1,935 total cases; 31 deaths, total; and 169 active cases.
• Washington County's numbers: nine new cases and two new deaths; 1,944 total cases; 24 deaths, total; and 192 active cases.
• Hawkins County's numbers: total cases dropped from 714 to 712; one new death; 14 deaths, total; 30 active cases.
• Carter County's numbers: seven new cases and one new death; 1,045 total cases; 26 deaths, total; and 93 active cases.
• Greene County's numbers: two new cases; 976 total cases; 28 deaths, total; and 99 active cases.
• Unicoi County's numbers: three new cases; 251 total cases; 1 death, total; and 24 active cases.
• Johnson County's numbers: total cases dropped from 534 to 533; two deaths, total; and 108 active cases.
• Hancock County's numbers: 103 total cases; two deaths, total; and seven active cases.
The state's daily report reflected data from 22,236 new test results since Friday's report, and the positive rate for the day was 5.82%.
The largest increases in cases by age group were: 208 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 191 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 150 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 150 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; and 135 in the 61- to 70-year-old range.