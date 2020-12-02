Eight more COVID-19 deaths and 359 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee. Three of the new deaths were reported in Sullivan County and five in Washington County.
The eight-county region's pandemic death toll increased a net of six, from 430 on Tuesday to 436 on Wednesday, due to an adjustment in the Tennessee Department of Health's count for Carter County — from 58 on Tuesday to 56 on Wednesday.
Daily new case and death numbers reported by TDH include confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, 51 deaths (50 net) and 4,099 new deaths were reported, bringing Tennessee's pandemic totals to 4,688 deaths (4,282 confirmed as COVID-19 and 406 probable) and 384,285 cases (353,115 confirmed as COVID-19 and 31,114 probable). And 89% of total cases (342,115) were listed as "inactive/recovered."
New case numbers were based on 22,685 new test results statewide since Tuesday's report, with a positive rate of 18.05%.
The 51 deaths reported statewide by age group: 17 in the 71-80 group; 15 in the 81-plus group; 14 in the 61-70 group; three in the 41-50 group; one in the 51-60 group; and one in the 21-30 group. The number of cases listed as "pending" age group categorization decreased by one.
Northeast Tennessee numbers by county
Sullivan County: 126 new cases (6,913 total), 105 deaths, 745 active cases.
Washington County: 109 new cases (6,469 total), 114 deaths, 771 active cases.
Carter County: 47 new cases (2,952 total), 56 deaths, 336 active cases.
Greene County: 26 new cases (3,330 total), 73 deaths, 369 active cases.
Hawkins County: 17 new cases (2,088 total), 35 deaths, 224 active cases.
Unicoi County: 17 new cases (935 total), 26 deaths, 123 active cases.
Johnson County: 13 new cases (1,460 total), 23 deaths, 69 active cases.
Hancock County: four new cases (189 total), four deaths, 40 active cases.