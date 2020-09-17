Five of the 13 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Thursday were in Northeast Tennessee: one each in Carter, Hawkins and Washington counties; and two in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report.
That brings the total deaths for the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region to 140 since pandemic tracking began.
From the report:
• New/total cases, statewide: 1,053/178,140.
• New/total cases, Northeast Tennessee: 47/7,900.
• New/total deaths, statewide: 13/2,164
• Washington County’s numbers: 15 new cases and one new death; 2,068 total cases; 28 deaths, total; 210 active cases (down from 215 Wednesday).
• Greene County’s numbers: 11 new cases and two new deaths; 1,037 total cases; 34 deaths, total; 78 active cases (down from 79 Wednesday).
• Sullivan County’s numbers: 11 new cases; 1,991 total cases; 31 deaths, total; 139 active cases (down from 147 Wednesday).
• Carter County’s numbers: four new cases and one new death; 1,084 total cases; 27 deaths, total; 83 active cases (down from 92 Wednesday).
• Hawkins County’s numbers: two new cases and one new death: 731 total cases; 15 deaths, total; 33 active cases (same as Wednesday).
• Johnson County’s numbers: two new cases; 620 total cases; two deaths, total; 170 active cases (down from 173 Wednesday).
• Unicoi County’s numbers: two new cases; 264 total cases; one death, total; 24 active cases (same as Wednesday).
• Hancock County’s numbers: no new cases; 105 total cases, two deaths, total; six active cases (same as Wednesday).
• The state’s daily report was based on data from 21,469 new test results since Wednesday, with a daily positive rate of 5.84%.
The largest increases in new cases by age group were: 191 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 167 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 167 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 151 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; and 147 in the 41- to 50-year-old range.