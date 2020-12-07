Five new COVID-19 deaths and 675 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee.
New deaths: three in Sullivan County; one in Carter County; and one in Greene County.
Our region's updated totals: 473 deaths and 26,233 cases (confirmed and probable).
Statewide: 66 new deaths and 8,136 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 5,009 deaths (4,544 confirmed as COVID-19 and 465 probable) and 408,730 cases (373,537 confirmed as COVID-19 and 35,193 probable). The percentage of overall cases listed as "inactive/recovered" fell from 90% on Sunday to 89% on Monday, at 362,818.
Daily increases, by county: 191 in Washington; 180 in Sullivan; 125 in Greene; 65 in Hawkins; 51 in Carter; 30 in Johnson; 23 in Unicoi; and nine in Hancock.
Where are active cases? As of Monday: 958 in Washington County; 864 in Sullivan County; 435 in Greene County; 359 in Carter County; 295 in Hawkins County; 133 in Unicoi County; 85 in Johnson County; and 44 in Hancock County.
New tests, statewide: 42,198.
Positive rate: 18.68%.