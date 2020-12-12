The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday, Dec. 12:
Statewide
• 73 new deaths and 6,691 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,400deaths and 442,953 cases.
• 87% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 29 in the 81-plus group; 25 in the 71-80 group; 15 in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 0-10 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Five new deaths and 395 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: three in Sullivan; and two in Hawkins.
New cases by county: 122 in Sullivan; 100 in Washington; 68 in Greene; 47 in Hawkins; 40 in Carter; 17 Unicoi; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,159 in Washington; 1,023i n Sullivan; 603 in Greene; 412 in Hawkins; 407 in Carter; 127 in Unicoi; 99 in Johnson; and 44 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 50.87% of 11,900 new test results reported on Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 25.5% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.