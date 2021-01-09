The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Saturday, Jan. 9:
Statewide
• 86 new deaths and 5,844 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,704 deaths and 646,450 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 28 in the 81-plus group; 31 in the 71-80 group; 17 in the 61-70 group; eight in the 51-60 group; and two in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Five new deaths and 374 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: three in Washington; one in Carter; and one in Greene.
• New cases by county: 136 in Sullivan; 78 in Washington; 61 in Greene; 42 in Hawkins; 35 in Carter: eight in Unicoi; eight in Hancock; and six in Johnson.
• Active cases by county: 1,372 in Washington; 1,358 in Sullivan; 859 in Greene; 635 in Hawkins; 563 in Carter; 171 in Unicoi; 144 in Johnson; and 55 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 18.16% of the 32,100 new test results reported on Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 34.6% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.