KINGSPORT — With the Tennessee-mandated 20-day summer school program of Kingsport City Schools completed at the end of June, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse says the program had an average daily attendance of more than 700 in grades K-12.
Moorhouse told the school board during a work session Tuesday that the system served 95,846 meals to summer school and summer camp participants and others 18 and younger. The breakfast total was 45,058, or an average of 1,668 a day. The lunch total was 50,788, an average of 1,881 meals a day.
However, among students in rising grades 1 through 5, parents or guardians of more than 500 invited students declined an invitation to attend. Invitations were given out based on benchmark scores and also giving the opportunity to open up the program to anyone interested.
Moorhouse said the jury is still out on whether summer school in future years will become mandatory for students with learning loss, presumably from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said the General Assembly may give additional summer school funding beyond what it has funded for three summers, including the just completed one.
To deal with learning loss, the school system plans to use ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) money for some programs and specifically an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Grant (ELC) to fund 12 interventionists across the system for three school years.
In essence, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Rhonda Stringham said, the interventionists are supposed to work themselves out of a job. However, she said jobs could be available for the interventionists, which must have a teacher certification, for other positions in KCS or other school systems.
WHAT ABOUT COVID-19 MOVING FORWARD?
On a positive note, Moorhouse said that no positive COVID-19 test results came among students in the summer school or summer camp programs, which all recommended but did not require students to wear masks.
The protocol from Aug. 2, the first day of school, moving forward is not to require masks in school except on school buses, per federal requirements for mass transit. As previously reported, the system released that protocol after the July 27 work session.
“These are our protocols for what we will do when we open Monday,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday. On Tuesday, the same day the KCS COVID-19 protocols went out, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta changed its recommendation to say schools in areas of substantial or high COVID spread, including this area of Tennessee, should require masks be worn inside and in schools.
That is even if individuals had been vaccinated, because of the more contagious virus variants.
Upon questioning by school board member Todd Golden, Moorhouse and other school officials (including Chief Academic Officer Dewain Arnold) said the elementary and middle school attendance at the summer programs this year were far higher than the old Read to Be Ready elementary program and the STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) program for middle school grades.
Moorhouse also said the system is using benchmark testing to measure progress of students, including those who are to be recommended for intervention. The three-time-a-year, third-party benchmark testing is paid for by the city system, not the state, Moorhouse said.
In the high school grades, aside from credit recovery programs, Moorhouse said the most popular programs are the freshman experience for rising freshmen and pre-algebra and pre-English programs.