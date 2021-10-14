This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker has said its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will ask its outside experts to review Merck's pill to treat COVID-19 at a meeting in late November. Regulators announced the November 30 meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 signaling they will conduct a detailed review of the drug's safety and effectiveness.