RICHMOND — What had begun months ago as an attempt to educate black church leaders in the Richmond area about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic got a public health rock star as its guest on Friday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and one of the most visible faces among federal government officials in the past 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, joined the Faith and Facts Friday discussion hosted since last spring by Virginia Commonwealth University and the Virginia Department of Health.
Fauci’s main message was clear.
“We want you all to get vaccinated for your own safety, for that of your family and for your community,” Fauci said during an hour-long presentation and question-and-answer session.
Fauci said that the U.S. is the worst-hit nation in the world in what is the worst pandemic seen in the world since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
“A new record is set almost every day,” Fauci said of the U.S.’s pandemic numbers, pointing to the total 21.3 million cases and 359,840 deaths reported as of Thursday. On Thursday, the country also saw 4,111 deaths, 280,000 cases and 150,000 hospitalizations in that single day.
Federal health officials announced on Friday that the country saw 400,000 new COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 has also shown a heavy disparity against people of color in the U.S., Fauci said, because many workers who cannot work remotely and have to be in contact with the population are black and Hispanic.
People of color are also more likely than whites to see high incidences of diabetes, heart disease and other conditions that mean higher death rates from COVID-19 infections.
“It’s a double whammy against black and brown people,” Fauci said.
When the U.S. infection rates per 100,000 people among blacks, Hispanics and whites are compared, Fauci said blacks see 564 people per 100,000 infected and Hispanics 644 per 100,000. The infection rate among whites is 184 per 100,000.
Fauci said the COVID-19 death rates nationally show 132 per 100,000 for blacks and 102 per 100,000 for Hispanics. Only 81 whites per 100,000 die from COVID-19, he added.
Fauci said that, while COVID-19 vaccines have only appeared in recent months, research on vaccines for diseases related to the broader family of coronaviruses began in the late 1990s when the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was established during the Clinton administration.
That initial coronavirus work, including work by black researcher Kyzzmekia Corbett to identify the protein spikes on the virus, made it possible for pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna to have vaccines ready for trials by the fall of 2020, Fauci said.
NIAID’s coordination with the federal Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Defense and other federal agencies also ensured coordinated trials and protocols, Fauci said.
While the black community is justifiably concerned about vaccine safety in the wake of the Tuskegee syphilis experiments against unknowing black men, Fauci said medical and testing protocols have ensured that nothing like that will happen again in medical trials in the U.S.
The class of mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna do not use live or weakened virus and do not affect human genes, he added, and other types of vaccines are expected to show similar effectiveness.
“They are 94 to 95% effective for protection from the disease and almost 100% effective in protecting against serious COVID-19 disease,” Fauci said, adding that the effectiveness depends on getting two doses of the vaccine.
Safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been demonstrated in trials and use since the vaccines received emergency approval in late 2020. Serious reactions to the vaccine make up about 11 cases out of 1 million vaccinations and have been almost only among persons prone to severe allergic reactions in other situations as well.
Nationally, Fauci said that most priority groups in the population — including health care and frontline workers, older citizens and people with underlying conditions or compromised immune systems — should be vaccinated as soon as April. That will allow for “open season” vaccination of everyone in the U.S., he said, but Americans still need to continue health precautions until 75 to 80% of the population is vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
“We need to adhere to public health measures until we get this outbreak completely crushed,” Fauci said, “which I believe is entirely feasible in the context of 2021, likely toward the end of the year.”
Fauci said Americans should listen to the best scientific information and not to conspiracy theories.
“I try to be out there to tell people information based on solid scientific data and evidence,” Fauci said.
Referring to Wednesday’s coup attempt against Congress, Fauci said that divisiveness among Americans is a problem even when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.
“It’s assumed a degree of politicization,“ Fauci said. “It’s a political statement if you wear a mask or not … if you believe it’s a hoax or not. It’s certainly not a hoax.”