FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fauci announced the National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes of lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering coronavirus patients.