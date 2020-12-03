Community members pulled together this week to support a local family following the death of a woman known by many for her service to children.
Cindy Torbett, a Colonial Heights Middle School counselor and former Science Hill High School secretary, died Nov. 27 at the age of 55 following a battle with COVID-19. Her husband Phil was still in Johnson City Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit as of Wednesday.
Former Science Hill Principal John Boyd said Cindy worked under Assistant Principal Jeff Aldridge, primarily in the attendance office, during her time at Science Hill. It was there that she began to consider a future career in counseling.
“Cindy was a wonderfully kind, generous and hard-working person who radiated energy and caring for all students and staff,” Boyd said. “I’m sure that sincere concern for others served her well in her later career as a school counselor.”
Her mother, Ginger Ison, who also had worked in Johnson City Schools, said Cindy wanted to work in a field that would enable her to help more children. That eventually led to her career at Colonial Heights in 2012.
“She just saw a need for children. I think she saw a lot of that when she was at Science Hill and realized there were things she could do,” Ison said.
Rebecca Henderson, a longtime friend who attended a prayer group with Cindy, said she was known for her generous and caring nature.
“She was a very giving person,” she said. “It’s true, she would’ve given you the shirt off her back.”
Henderson recalled one example of Cindy’s drive to help others.
“Without ever mentioning names, or even if they are boys or girls, Cindy has several times told us about students coming into her office, so hungry they cannot learn,” she said. “On many occasions, the prayer group girls and I have brought Ramen noodles, packages of instant soup, granola bars, packages of snack crackers, snack-sized containers of pudding and fruit, and because of their long shelf life, apples, for Cindy to take to her students.”
Since Cindy’s death, the family has received financial support through an online fundraiser started by Cindy’s lifelong friend Kayla Wilson, who works as a teacher at Science Hill. The fundraiser aims to help cover funeral and medical expenses.
By Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $11,000.
Ison said more than 300 people recently attended a prayer vigil for the couple before Cindy died. She said it’s been amazing to see such support during this difficult time.
“Both of them are loved by so many people,” Ison said.
Boyd said that level of support is fitting for someone known for helping others.
“Cindy shared so much love for the students and educators in our community,” he said. “It’s heartwarming that the community is returning the love to the Torbett family.”
Phil’s condition was improving Wednesday, according to Ison.
For more information on the fundraiser or to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/torbett-family-fundraiser.